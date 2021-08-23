The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

