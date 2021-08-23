Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Globalstar by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

