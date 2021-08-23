Pivotal Research Raises Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $46.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCVL stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.