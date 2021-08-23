Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $18.50 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

