Financial Review: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $29.49, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.60 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -285.56

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56%

Summary

Devon Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.