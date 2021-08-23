EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $272.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO opened at $84.20 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.