EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $272.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO opened at $84.20 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

