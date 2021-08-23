Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Critical Survey

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aisin and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin 3.05% 6.88% 2.85% Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aisin and Orocobre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aisin and Orocobre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin $33.26 billion 0.31 $993.01 million $3.70 9.42 Orocobre $77.08 million 27.60 -$51.99 million N/A N/A

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Summary

Aisin beats Orocobre on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales. The Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. The Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. The Advics Group segment offers brake components. The Others segment engages in the civil construction and petroleum sales businesses. The company was founded on August 31, 1965 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.