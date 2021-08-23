Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of IFSUF opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

