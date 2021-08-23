Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

