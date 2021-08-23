Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

