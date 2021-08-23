Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FHTX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 148.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.