Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of FHTX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.