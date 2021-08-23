Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.