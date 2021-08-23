Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

