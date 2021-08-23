Analyzing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TG Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 6 11 0 2.65

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.50%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $78.12, indicating a potential upside of 183.55%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -14,271.13% -90.75% -71.42% Global Blood Therapeutics -161.55% -68.58% -39.73%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 22,634.88 -$279.38 million ($2.42) -9.92 Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 13.89 -$247.55 million ($4.04) -6.82

Global Blood Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

