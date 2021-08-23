Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

