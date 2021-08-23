GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Survey

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

34.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 11.83 $66.15 million N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 18.22 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -37.20

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.77%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

