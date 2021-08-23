Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

