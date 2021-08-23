The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €66.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of HLE opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

