Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $33,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

