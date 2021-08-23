Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of POWI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $803,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

