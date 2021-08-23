NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE NXRT opened at $61.41 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

