zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Thursday. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

