Raymond James Begins Coverage on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

BYRN stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.25 million, a PE ratio of -525.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

