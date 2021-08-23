Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

