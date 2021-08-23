Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03. Arkema has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

