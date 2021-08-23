Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

