Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.