Head-To-Head Survey: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.95 $137.67 million $2.24 14.37 Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 10.13 $14.77 million $0.80 25.53

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 56.02% 8.27% 1.87% Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

