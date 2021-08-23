Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.55. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.