Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

