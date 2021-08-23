$29.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $29.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.79 billion and the highest is $30.31 billion. Comcast reported sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $114.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.98 billion to $125.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.