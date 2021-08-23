Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nel ASA has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

