JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.
RWEOY stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
