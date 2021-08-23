JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

