Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.34.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Italk has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.