The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

