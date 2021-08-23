West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$87.64 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.