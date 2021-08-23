SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SFL in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

