Kaltura Inc’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th

Kaltura’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Kaltura had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kaltura’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Kaltura has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.