Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 30.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.