SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

