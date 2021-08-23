KeyCorp Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 719.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

