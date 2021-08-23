FY2023 EPS Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Increased by Pi Financial

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for UGE International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:UGE opened at C$1.50 on Monday. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$46.72 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 million.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

