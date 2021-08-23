Head to Head Analysis: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTY Technology and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.29 -$44.01 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.91 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -44.50

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GTY Technology and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% Castlight Health -4.92% -2.01% -1.50%

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castlight Health beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

