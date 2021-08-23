Financial Contrast: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rover Group and H&R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 H&R Block 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.00%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than H&R Block.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and H&R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.29 $583.79 million $3.94 6.47

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 19.08% -970.26% 22.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H&R Block beats Rover Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides DIY tax services and products, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing; and software online, as well as through third-party retail stores. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

