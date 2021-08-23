Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 32.05% 14.81% 1.31% Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65%

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.41 $38.33 million $2.30 13.54 Bank First $124.22 million 4.26 $38.05 million $5.07 13.61

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Financial Institutions and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.93%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Financial Institutions pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank First beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

