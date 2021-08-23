Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post sales of $315.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.91 million and the highest is $315.60 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $477.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

