Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09. Veritone has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

