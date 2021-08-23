TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.