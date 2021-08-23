Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of POR opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

