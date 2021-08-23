Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.